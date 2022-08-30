Guwahati: Assam sprinter Amlan Borgohain, who already holds the 200 m national record, added a new record to his name: the 100m national record.

The 24-year-old sprinter from Assam broke the 2016 national record of Amiya Kumar Mallick (10.26s) by clocking 10.25s at the 87th all-India inter-Railway athletics championships in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Borgohain’s previous best was 10.34s, which came at the National Open in Warangal last year.

However, Borgohain’s new record is nowhere close to the entry standard (10.00s) for next year’s World Championships in Budapest.

So, what are its chances of being ratified as a national record?

Adille Sumariwalla, the president of the Athletics Federation of India told Sportstar that there is a process in place for this and if the due process is followed, it will be ratified.

Stanley Jones, the chairman of AFI’s technical committee, said he would check all the reports before sending Amlan Borghain’s time for ratification.

“I’m waiting for all the reports, photo finish image, wind speed report, dope test report…everything. Let me get those reports and then put it up for ratification,” said Jones.

Railway sources said that there was a doping test at the meet.

