Guwahati: In a proud moment for Assam, doctors at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) completed the first bone marrow transplantation in the state.

A 45-year-old patient from the Kamalpur village of Kamrup District underwent bone marrow transplantation surgery through an autologous process, in which a patient’s healthy stem cells (blood-forming cells) are collected from the bone marrow before treatment, stored, and then returned to the patient after treatment.

A team of doctors from the Haematology Department of the Guwahati Medical College Hospital: Dr Jina Bhattacharjee, Dr Smita Das, Dr Damodar Das, Dr Riju Rani Deka and others took the lead in the operation.

The operation was assisted by a team of nurses Sandita Boruah, Upasana Kalita and Monjima Boruah.

Until today, all cases of bone marrow transplantation were sent to Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital for treatment, which used to charge Rs 7-10 lakh per patient.

The Assam Government and the GMCH said the treatment and operation cost Rs 3 lakh only. Dr Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer has also started the bone marrow transplantation facility in the last few days.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma said, “I congratulate the entire team who were successful in treating the first bone marrow transplantation surgery of Assam, In a few months, we will be able to start the allogeneic process also. After the state cancer hospital is completed, bone marrow cases of Assam will no longer have to go to other states for treatment.”

See more My heartiest congratulations to HM @keshab_mahanta, Prof Jina Bhattacharyya & GMCH team on your stupendous feat of performing Assam's first Bone Marrow Transplant on a 46-yr-old male patient. It's a significant milestone in our passionate pursuit of excellence in healthcare. pic.twitter.com/bzPZtXOTV6 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 30, 2022

“We started the treatment on August 17, and we discharged the patient today. The patient has to keep isolated so that he doesn’t get any infections,” said Dr Jina Bhattacharjee (head of the department), Hematology Department, GMCH.

“Until last year, we were not able to run operations for bone marrow transplantation, but now, with the help of the Assam Government and GMCH administration, we will be able to successfully conduct bone marrow transplantation in Assam,” Dr Bhattacharjee added.

