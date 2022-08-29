Two arrested in Assam for 'jihadi activities'

Barpeta: Two people were arrested in Assam’s Barpeta district on Sunday for allegedly indulging in jihadi activities, police said.
Akbar Ali and Abul Kalam Azad were detained from a house in Sorbhog area of the district on Saturday night, they said.
“Following their interrogation overnight, they were arrested on Sunday,” a police officer said.
When produced before a local court, they were remanded to 10 days in police custody, he said.
