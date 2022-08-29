JP Nadda to be in Assam on a day's visit

Guwahati: BJP president J P Nadda is scheduled to arrive here on Monday on a day-long visit to inaugurate the party’s northeast organisational office and address party workers, a spokesperson of the saffron party said.

Nadda will arrive here from Tripura in the afternoon and inaugurate the renovated ‘Padma Bhawan’, BJP’s northeast organisational head office.

Chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura along with the BJP state unit presidents of all the eight northeast states will be present at the programme.

Nadda is scheduled to address the party workers later in the evening before returning to Delhi.

He will also visit Kamakhya Temple here before going to the party office.

The BJP has stepped up its organisational efforts in the region with Tripura due to go to polls in 2023 and Arunachal Pradesh in 2024.

