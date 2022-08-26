Three held for kidnapping, trafficking Assam girl

New Delhi: Three persons, including a husband-wife duo, were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and trafficking a 17-year-old girl from Assam who came to the national capital for job, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Poorve (39), his wife Neelam (24), both residents of Shastri Park, and Mahendri (70), a resident of Bawana, they said.

On August 1, a 17-year-old girl, resident of Assam, arrived at Old Delhi Railway Station looking for a job here. Seeing her alone, Neelam came and took her to Shastri Park on the pretext of providing employment, police said.

The duo sold the girl for Rs 40,000 to Mahendri in Bawana. Mahendri took her to Rajasthan to marry her with a man for Rs one lakh. The girl as well as the person who had to marry her refused the marriage, a senior police officer said.

Later, Mahendri took her back to Delhi and somehow the minor girl managed to escape from her clutches and reported the matter to Old Delhi Railway Station police station, the officer said.

During investigation, the CCTV footage of the area was analyzed. Some photographs of suspects were shown to the girl and she identified one as Vijay.

The minor was taken to the residence where Vijay used to live and she identified him and his wife Neelam, as the woman who took her from railway station on the pretext of providing a job, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

On their instance, Mahendri was also nabbed later, police added.

