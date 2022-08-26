Guwahati: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma engaged in a Twitter spat over the closure of schools in Assam.

The war of words between the two chief ministers started following a report on August 24 that the Assam government would shut down around 34 schools which performed poorly in the board examination.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that the closure of schools was not a solution and there was a need for the opening of more schools across the country. Instead of closing schools, there was a need for improvement in their conditions and studies, he said.

See more स्कूल बंद करना समाधान नहीं है। हमें तो अभी पूरे देश में ढेरों नए स्कूल खोलने की ज़रूरत है। स्कूल बंद करने की बजाय स्कूल को सुधार कर पढ़ाई ठीक कीजिए। https://t.co/MBni1PTdng — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2022

Sarma took to Twitter on August 25 to lash out at Kejriwal over the amalgamation of schools and asked him to “do his homework” before commenting. He claimed the state government has provincialised or taken over private schools into the government fold and this includes 6,802 elementary and 1,589 secondary schools, 81 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, three Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Avashik Vidyalaya and 97 tea garden model schools.

See more Dear @ArvindKejriwal Ji – As usual you commented on something without any homework!



Since my days as Edu Minister, till now, please note, Assam Govt has established/ taken over 8610 NEW SCHOOLS; break-up below.



How many new schools Delhi Government has started in last 7 yrs? https://t.co/PTV7bO4GKL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2022

See more 📍Provincialisation or taking over pvt schools into govt fold since 2013: Elementary 6802; Secondary 1589

📍Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya:81

📍Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Avashik Vidayalaya:3

📍Adarsha Vidyalaya:38

📍Tea Garden Model School:97



Curious to know Delhi's figures! — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 25, 2022

On Friday, however, Kejriwal tweeted that his intention was not to point out the flaws of the Assam government.

“We are all one nation. We have to learn from each other. Only then will India become the number one country. I will come to Assam. Tell me when can I come? You show your good work in the field of education. You come to Delhi, I will show you the progress here,” he tweeted in Hindi.

See more अरे। लगता है आप बुरा मान गए। मेरा मक़सद आपकी कमियाँ निकालने का नहीं था। हम सब एक देश हैं। हमें एक दूसरे से सीखना है। तभी तो भारत नम्बर वन देश बनेगा



मैं आता हूँ ना असम। बताइए कब आऊँ? आप शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में अपने अच्छे काम दिखाना। आप दिल्ली आइये, मैं आपको दिल्ली के काम दिखाता हूँ https://t.co/SQCJyerfII — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 26, 2022

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika had on Thursday tried to correct Kejriwal while accusing him of “destroying” the education quality in Delhi. Hazarika cited a media report about the “dropout policy” of the Delhi government.

See more The drop out policy of @ArvindKejriwal ji’s World Best Education Model once again came to light as per this report by The Wire.

Unfortunately in 2017-18, only 3,812 students were readmitted out of 42,503 students who couldn’t clear Class X exams. https://t.co/OhwtMEfMGJ — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) August 26, 2022

Notably, 34 government or government-aided schools and another 57 venture schools that had zero pass percentage have already been shortlisted to be shut down or merged with other schools.

