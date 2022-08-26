Guwahati: Two Assam officials were arrested on Friday by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption for allegedly demanding bribes.

Tainted money was recovered from both the accused, who would face legal action.

Based on a complaint, an official was arrested at the office of the Karimganj Sadar circle for demanding Rs 35,000 as a bribe for mutation of land, a police release said.

Another official was arrested at the office of the district mission coordinator, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan in Dhubri for demanding Rs 25,000 as a bribe for the release of an outstanding salary of the complainant.

