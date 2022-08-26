Guwahati: Two Assam officials were arrested on Friday by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-corruption for allegedly demanding bribes.
Tainted money was recovered from both the accused, who would face legal action.
Based on a complaint, an official was arrested at the office of the Karimganj Sadar circle for demanding Rs 35,000 as a bribe for mutation of land, a police release said.
Another official was arrested at the office of the district mission coordinator, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan in Dhubri for demanding Rs 25,000 as a bribe for the release of an outstanding salary of the complainant.
Also read | Azad’s resignation letter to Cong similar to the one I wrote: Assam CM
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Mizoram: Cops caution against apps, websites offering loans
- Guwahati: Two govt officials arrested for demanding bribes
- Mizoram: ZPM comes down heavy on land revenue minister Lalruatkima
- Meghalaya: NCP president stresses need to change public perception
- Azad: Rahul running Cong through ‘coterie of inexperienced sycophants’
- Tripura: Deputy CM faces protests, tear gas shells fired