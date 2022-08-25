Assam vigilance teams up the ante, arrests third ‘corrupt’ official in 3 days

Guwahati: In continuation of its relentless campaign to weed out corruption from government offices, a team from the Assam vigilance and anti-corruption directorate laid a trap and arrested a senior assistant of the office of the district transport officer (DTO) in Dhemaji on Thursday.

The arrest came after a complaint was received at the directorate alleging that Gobin Bordoloi, senior assistant of the office of DTO, Dhemaji demanded a bribe of Rs 12,000 from the complainant for the renewal of the trade certificate of the complainant’s e-rickshaw shop.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the above-mentioned public servant.

“Accordingly, a trap was laid today in the office of DTO, Dhemaji by the vigilance team following which the public servant was caught red-handed at 2.55 pm soon after he accepted the demanded bribe of Rs 12,000 from the complainant,” an official statement said.

The bribe money has been seized from the possession of the transport department employee in the presence of independent witnesses.

A case (number 32/2022) under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) has been registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) police station against Bordoloi. Necessary legal follow-up action is underway.

This is the third consecutive arrest made by the vigilance directorate in three days.

On Wednesday, an extra writer at the office of the sub-registrar, Biswanath was caught red-handed by a team from the directorate while accepting a bribe for processing the registration of land.

On Tuesday, the head teacher of Hatimoria MV School, Moirabari in the Morigaon district was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe for updating the service book and issuing the last pay certificate (LPC) to the complainant.

According to sources, as many as 41 government officers and employees, across various government departments, have been caught red-handed while accepting bribes and arrested since May 10, 2021.

Reportedly, charge sheets have been filed against two-thirds of the arrested persons.

