Guwahati to host women’s judo championship from August 27

Guwahati: The SAI centre in the city will host the inaugural East Zone Khelo India women’s judo tournament from August 27-30. The tournament will be conducted across all four zones in India.

Organised by the Union sports ministry, a total of Rs 1.74 crore has been allocated for the conduct of the tournament, which includes prize money of Rs 48.86 lakh.

The tournament, to be held across four zones before a national round, is an open zonal level ranking competition. The competitors range across four age groups: Sub-Junior (12-15 years), Cadet (15-17 years), Junior (15-20 years) and Senior (15+ years).

Two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Shushila Devi Likmabam of Manipur has thrown her weight behind the tournament, which is aimed to support competitions for women via the central government’s flagship program, Khelo India.

“I thank the Judo Federation of India and the Sports Authority of planning out such a competition for Judo and taking all steps to take forward the sport in the country. This will really help in further growth of judo in India,” said Chanu, who recently returned from Birmingham with a silver medal in women’s 48kg category. This was the second silver for the 27-year-old from Heingang Mayai Leikai in Manipur after her 2014 Glasgow feat.

After completion of the east zone meet, the tournament will head south to Thrissur where the action will unfold at the VKN Menon Stadium from September 1-5. The Pestle Wood School in Dehradun will host the north zone competition from September 5-9 while the west zone meet will be held at the Sardar Patel Sports Complex in Gujarat from September 11-15.

