Guwahati: Two men from Arunachal Pradesh-Tage Rina and Talen Jamoh-were arrested for smuggling ivory in the Jonai area of the Dhemaji District.

The Police seized seven tusks, two 12-gauge shotguns and a car from the duo in the Lakhi Nepali Basti area of Jonai.

“On receiving a tipoff, our search operation was initiated around Tuesday midnight but we were successful in apprehending the smugglers around 8.20 am (on Wednesday),” Bhargab Muni Das, SDPO Jonai, told media persons.

Tage Rina is an ex-serviceman of the Indian army. Talen Jamoh is a resident of Sile village in the East Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

“As these are bordering areas, they used their links with nearby villagers across borders to smuggle illegal items to other states,” Das added.

A case has been registered in Jonai Police Station under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

