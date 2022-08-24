Guwahati: Three men were arrested on Tuesday for hijacking a truck carrying Pan Masala. The trio with other people acted as officials of the Sales taxes department and stopped the loaded truck around midnight of August 22 in the Patharquary area of Guwahati. The group instructed the driver to leave the truck and to get into another vehicle.

The group told the driver that they were taking him to the Government office for inspection nearby, before dropping him near the Forest Gate in the Rani area.

“They stopped me as sales tax officials and after roaming around in the city for the whole night they left me with my truck in an abandoned place early in the morning, after which I knew that they had shifted the goods to another truck and disappeared,” the driver, Amod Kumar Singh, said.

“After receiving a complaint around 6.30 am yesterday, we informed the Noonmati police station and within 3-4 hours, we were able to apprehend the vehicles and three men were arrested,” said a police officer investigating the matter.

The hijacked truck, which belonged to ABC logistics, was carrying around Rs 78 lakh worth of pan masala and tobacco.

A case has been registered at the Noonmati Police Station.

“The group asked 50 lakhs for settlement from the driver. After the driver informed us, we immediately informed the police and within a few hours they were able to recover our truck and also our goods,” said Sanjay Gupta, Director (ABC logistics).

