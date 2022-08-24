Boko: Gorkha bodies will meet Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to share their concerns regarding the division of territory in the second phase of Assam-Meghalaya border negotiations.

On Tuesday, the Kamrup unit of the Assam Gorkha Sanmillan (AGS) Kamrup district body led by Arjun Chetry met with their Assam state president Krishna Bhujel in Guwahati to discuss the matter of the Lumpi area, which is a part of the second phase of the border settlement.

Lumpi, about 100 km from Guwahati city, comes under the Boko constituency in the Kamrup district.

Arjun Chetry alleged that around nine kilometres of Lumpi have been allegedly encroached by Meghalaya. “In the Lumpi area, many clashes happened earlier. In 2010, during a clash between Assam residents and Meghalaya residents, four people were killed and many were injured. After that also Meghalaya people did not stop the encroachment in Lumpi,” said Chetry.

“We are from Lumpi as well as Kamrup district. Gorkhas never want to leave the Lumpi area, so we will request the Assam CM not to give the Lumpi area to Meghalaya”, added Chetry.

