Boko: A 25-year-old man has accused a woman police officer of beating him up at the Boko Police Station on August 22.

According to the man, identified as Jakir Hussain from Kalahikash village in Champupara Bazar, the incident occurred after he had visited the police station with documents of a case he had filed in Gauhati High Court under section 107 on August 20.

Hussain said that he went to Boko Police station on August 21 to submit the court documents of his case, but he couldn’t meet the officer-in-charge. He again went to the police station the next day where sub-inspector Julie Das asked for his mobile and snatched his documents. Hussain said following the incident, he kept sitting in a room the entire day.

On the other hand, Boko OC Phanindra Nath said that he came to Boko PS on August 22 as a broker in a case related to a woman. OC Nath alleged that Jakir Hussain is well known as a broker in the Champupara area. For that reason, he was having arguments with the SI Julie Das. So she made him sit the whole day.

Hussain also alleged that on the evening of August 22, around 5.30- 6 pm, he was transferred to another room by the lady officer and a home guard. After that, they locked the room and sub-inspector Julie Das ordered the home guard to beat up Hussain.

Hussain alleged that both the home guard and the sub-inspector beat him up with lathi on his thighs. He was later sent for a medical check-up at the Boko Primary Health Center, where, as per Hussain, the sub-inspector threatened him not to tell anyone about the beating.

Sub-inspector Das has rejected the allegations. She said Hussain had come to meet her as a broker of a case, so she seated him the whole day and later in the evening she sent him to Boko Hospital for medical examination following which he was freed.

Hussain alleges that he was freed only after his family members came to the police station. “To free me, the sub-inspector asked for fifty thousand rupees, but my sisters gave her ten thousand rupees. I was freed after that,” Hussain said.

