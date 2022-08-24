Guwahati: To give a push to clean mobility in public transportation, the Department of Heavy Industry has approved the sanction of 5,595 electric buses to 64 cities for both intra-city and intercity operations under the FAME India Scheme Phase II.

Under this scheme, Assam Government will receive 100 electric buses which will include 50 buses for Guwahati city and 25 each for Silchar and Jorhat.

The State Transport Department of the selected cities will have to initiate the procurement process in a time-bound manner for the deployment of sanctioned electric buses on an operational cost basis.

However, only the buses which satisfy the required localization level and technical eligibility notified under FAME India Scheme Phase II will be eligible for funding under the scheme.

These electric buses will run about 4 billion km during their contract period and are expected to save about 1.2 billion litres of fuel, resulting in the avoidance of 2.6 million tonnes of carbon emission.

