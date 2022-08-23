Dibrugarh/Dhemaji: The Gorkha Autonomous Council Demand Committee (GACDC) Chairman, Harka Bahadur Chetry, has called upon the state government to declare Gorkhas as an indigenous community of Assam through gazette notification and create Gorkha Autonomous Council (GAC) for constitutional security and prosperity.

Chetry said historical and anthropological studies have proven Gorkhas to be not just indigenous but also aborigines of the Himalayan mountain range and progenies of an aboriginal community. The GACDC chairperson made the statement while interacting with the media persons on Sunday at Dibrugarh Airport upon his arrival from New Delhi after receiving the prestigious ‘Pillars of Society Award 2022’.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Chetry was awarded by the Social Justice for International Civil Rights Council (SJFICRC) — an NGO working in the social justice domain in association with the National Anti Crime and Human Rights Council of India — for his contribution as the indigenous Gorkha community rights crusader over the past three decades in Assam.

Also Read | Gorkha rights’ crusader Harka Bahadur Cherty gets ‘Pillar of Society’ Award

‘I dedicate this award to the first martyr of Gorkha Autonomous Council (GAC), Shaheed Birbol Limbu of Golaghat, along with the martyrs of Gorkha Ekta Sabha held at Sonitpur. I feel this award is not my achievement but recognition of our struggle for indigenous community status in Assam and the GAC movement that was conceived in 1997 when I was the All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) president,” Chetry said.

Most of his former AAGSU and GACDC colleagues congratulated Chetry for the international recognition through a welcome procession. The ‘Respect Rally’ was organized by GACDC in association with civil society, community, youths, students and women organizations from Dibrugarh Airport to Moharicamp in Dhemaji.

Around 500 people assembled at the airport to welcome their leader including his colleagues, family members, friends and district and members of regional units of AAGSU and GACDC from Dibrugarh, Sivsagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Tinsukia, Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath and Sonitpur districts along with Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP), Assam Gorkha Sammelan (AGS) and Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS) leaderships.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | World Bank, Assam govt discuss ways to fast track projects

Trending Stories









