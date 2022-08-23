Guwahati: A national conference on ‘Lesser Known Freedom Fighters of Assam’ was held at Tezpur University on August 22, 2022, under the nationwide celebration of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

The inaugural session of the conference began at 10 am with the welcome address of Dr Subrata Jyoti Neog, president of the organizing committee. Dr Mandakini Barua, Assistant Professor, Department of Cultural Studies, explained the rationale of the event in her follow-up speech.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The inaugural address was delivered by Prof D K Bhattacharyya, Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University. Prof. Bhattacharyya spoke on the importance of organizing such conferences. Registrar of the University, Dr. Biren Das, who was also present at the inaugural session, in his speech discussed the major role of Chandranath Sharma and Padmanath Gohainbaruah in the Indian freedom struggle.

The keynote address of the conference was delivered by Dr. Chandan Kumar Sharma, Associate Professor, Department of History, Dibrugarh University on the topic “Beyond the Limelight: Voices from the Indian Freedom Struggle in Assam”.

In his address, Dr Sharma especially highlighted the need of a dialogue with the common folk about the lesser known freedom fighters which has been done otherwise by films and textbooks.

Prof Sheila Bora, Hon. Advisor, Department of History, Royal Global University, in her speech highlighted the role of Assamese women in the freedom struggle. In the inaugural session, a book titled ‘Literature, Society and Literary Theory’ by Dr. Juri Dutta, Assistant Professor, Department of Assamese, Tezpur University was released.

The inaugural session of the conference ended with the vote of thanks by Jyotishman Das, convener of the conference and Assistant Professor of the Department of Assamese, Tezpur University.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

In the first session of the conference, chaired by renowned historian of Assam, Prof Sheila Bora, Dr Dhanmoni Kalita, Dr Tarun Gogoi and Dr Sanjib Sahoo presented their papers. Prof Bora presented the paper titled ‘Lesser-Known Freedom Fighters of Assam: The Assam Mahila Samiti as a catalyst in promoting women’s participation (1921-1947)’.

Dr Kalita present a paper entitled ‘Maniram Dewan and the British Raj: A Preliminary Review’.

Dr Gogoi highlighted the role of Lokasewak Haladhar Bhuyan in the Freedom Movement of Assam. Dr Sahu delivered a fascinating presentation on the topic ‘In the Name of Bapu: Narrating Violence in Sridam Chandra Mahanta’s Aai En Er Asamiya Sainikar Aatmakaha (The Autobiography of an Assamese Soldier in INA)’.

Dr Devabrata Sharma, a lexicographer, historian and Principal of Jorhat College took over as the chairperson of the second session of the conference. Dr Sharma gave an insightful presentation on the ‘Adivasi, Dalit, Minority and Women Freedom Fighters of Assam’ who did not come into the limelight at all. Dr Sanjib Deka and Dr Juri Dutta also presented papers in this conference. Dr Deka gave a presentation on the topic ‘Local Publications, Narratives and History: Pushparam Kahar and Peasants Uprising at Lachima’. Dr. Dutta read out a paper on lesser-known freedom fighters of Dhakuakhana sub-division of the state.

The last session of the conference was chaired by Dr. Chandan Kumar Sharma, Associate Professor, Dibrugarh University. Research papers by Kishore Goswami, Dr. Madhurima Goswami and Ruhi Kashyap were presented in this session. Kishore Goswami presented the paper entitled ‘“Marginalized Voices: Women of Jorhat during Freedom Struggle.”. Ruhi Kashyap presented a paper entitled “The History of the Women Freedom Fighters of Tezpur, Assam.The Tezpur Mahila Samiti and its Role in the Independence Movement of India, 1919 – 1947” which was jointly written with Dr. Madhurima Goswami. Two budding researchers were also given an opportunity to present their papers in this conference. Bornil Jonak Phukan, PhD scholar, Department of Cultural Studies, Tezpur University and Shabnam Richa Sonowal, Assistant Professor, Department of English, Dimou College participated in the “open forum” of the conference. They presented papers entitled “The Martyr-hood of Maniram Dewan and its impact on Popular Imagination” and “Chandrabala Barua: Uncovering Regional Heroes of Freedom Struggle through the Lens of Translation” respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sushanta Rajkhowa, Guest Faculty at the Department of Assamese, Tezpur University summed up the 12 unique papers presented in the conference and anchored over the program. After the conference concluded, a documentary produced by Dr. Sajib Pol Deka, titled ‘Chaulkhowa 1983’ was screened at the Council Hall. According to Jyotishman Das, coordinator of the conference, arrangements will be made to publish the research papers presented in the conference at the earliest.

Also Read | Declare Assam Gorkhas indigenous via gazette notification, says Gorkha body

Trending Stories









