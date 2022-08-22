NFR’s railway police rescue 23 human trafficking victims; 1 held

Maligaon: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway successfully rescued 22 minors and a woman during routine checking from August 17 to August 19, 2022, at different trains and railway stations falling under the jurisdiction of NFR railway police.

The RPF also arrested one person during this period who was involved in human trafficking.

In a recent incident on August 19, the RPF’s anti-human trafficking unit of Katihar and RPF/Post/Katihar (East) jointly conducted a drive in train no. 04653 (New Jalpaiguri – Amritsar Humsafar Express) at Katihar station. During the drive, they detected five minor boys with one male person.

During interrogation, it was found that the male person was taking the minor boys for child labour. The male person was taken into custody. Later, the arrested person along with the rescued boys was handed over to the Katihar’s officer-in-charge for necessary action.

Moreover, on August 18, an RPF team rescued one minor girl from New Tinsukia Railway Station. Later, the rescued minor was handed over to Tinsukia social security department for the safe custody of the child.

Again on August 17, the CIB team of RPF, Guwahati, conducted a joint drive with members of Railway Childline, Guwahati at the railway station against human trafficking. During the drive, they rescued three minor boys. In an incident on the same day, RPF team of Guwahati rescued a missing lady while conducting a regular check at Guwahati station. Later, the rescued minors and lady were handed over to Railway Childline, Guwahati and family member respectively after proper verification for safe custody and further course of action.

