Guwahati: A boy from Guwahati’s Khetri area has been rescued from Jammu and Kashmir by the state police. The teenager was brought back to Khetri Police station on Sunday from Jammu and Kashmir.

The young boy fled home on the evening of June 11 after failing his high school examinations. A missing person’s complaint was registered with the Khetri Police Station by the family on June 12. The boy is a resident of the Bengenabari area in Khetri.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

On August 19, the teenager informed his family over the phone that he was in Jammu and Kashmir. He told them that he was being held by some unidentified persons who took him to work in a garage in Srinagar.

After receiving the call, the family informed the Khetri Police Station. A team of Sub Inspector Prasanta Goswami and Jiban Jyoti Nath reached Srinagar. Assam Police rescued the boy with the help of the Nowgam Police.

“We thank the Assam Police for rescuing the boy, their reaction was indeed fast and within two days they managed to bring him back from Jammu and Kashmir,” a family member said.

Also read | Indo-Bangla border remains unfenced: AASU

Trending Stories









