Guwahati: Family members of Ramen Das suspect that their son’s drowning was a planned murder.

Ramen Das was reported to have drowned on July 29 after falling into the Digaru River while taking bath. He was accompanied by four persons, namely Ajay Biswas, Mithul Biswas and another two, whose names are not released by the police. They used to work for TBC Brick Manufacturers.

The Sonapur Police Station conducted a search operation along with the NDRF and SDRD forces but failed to recover the body of the deceased. Ramen Das hails from Rajabari area of Guwahati.

Das used to work for the TBC brick industry which belongs to retired police officer Munindra Nath Chamuah. His family alleges that their son had been working for Chamuah for four years but was not paid. His father had been asking him to leave work for a long time.

On July 29, Ramen called his family and informed them that he is returning home and will leave his job. Shortly after that, they got the information about their son’s drowning.

An FIR was filed by Ramen Das’s family members at the Sonapur Police Station.

“After the incident, when we approached the Sonapur Police Station to register an FIR, the police told us not to do so. They told us that an FIR will be put in by the Brick industry manager and accordingly they will get justice,” a family member said

“Almost after a week, our complaint was taken up by the Sonapur Police Station and to date, we don’t know the actual cause of the death,” a family member said.

The family alleges that their son’s death was a planned murder and the interrogation has been compromised by the police. They allege that Munindra Nath Chamuah, an ex-police officer at the Sonapur police station, tried to cover up the actual story by taking advantage of his former acquaintance and good relations with the police.

