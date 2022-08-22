Namsai/Guwahati: As a follow-up on the Namsai Declaration inked between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh last month, the regional committees of the two states visited the disputed areas of the inter-state border in Namsai district on Monday.

The respective committees were chaired by Arunachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Chowna Mein and Assam border protection and development minister Atul Bora.

Addressing mediapersons at Namsai, Bora informed that the committee jointly visited the border areas and met the villagers residing in the disputed border areas accompanied by the concerned regional committee of Arunachal Pradesh led by Mein.

Both the teams jointly paid a visit to Mengkengmiri Simanta and Tengapani areas bordering Tinsukia and Namsai districts to assess the ground situation.

Bora said that the committees representing both the states heard the opinions shared by the local people residing along the border areas.

Additionally, the minister also shared that the visit holds immense significance in the process to resolve the border disputes between the two states and that the situation would be resolved within a short span.

The regional committee led by minister Bora would submit its report to the chief minister shortly.

“Owing to the strong will and visionary leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the state is going to witness concrete measures to resolve decades old inter-state border issues between Assam and its neighbouring states,” the minister said

The regional committee led by Mein comprised MLAs Zingnu Namchoom of Namsai, Jummum Ete Deori of Lekang and Karikho Kri of Tezu along with officials of Arunachal government while the regional committee of Assam led by Bora comprised MLA Bolin Chetia of Sadia constituency, Deputy Commissioner, Tinsukia, Narsing Pawar and other concerned officials of the state government.

On the other hand, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika, who chairs another regional committee, on Monday met with the committee members from Arunachal Pradesh led by Arunachal Pradesh minister Mama Natung, and discussed the border issue between Pakke Kesang district of Arunachal Pradesh and Biswanath and Sonitpur districts of Assam.

During the course of the meeting, Hazarika said the two teams from both the states would visit the disputed areas on September 2 and 3 next and prepare a report after conducting a proper field study of the area.

Stating that holistic development of the people living in the border areas will not be possible till a permanent solution to the border issue is arrived at, minister Hazarika said a solution was being worked out under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister and the home minister of the country and.

Hazarika also stressed that the report would be prepared only after visiting the border areas and interacting with the people residing in the area.

Arunachal Pradesh minister Natung thanked the chief ministers of the two states for taking the initiative to resolve the border issue in a peaceful manner and urged Assam to take on the responsibility as an elder brother and play a strong role in helping develop the area.

Talking to mediapersons after the meeting, Hazarika thanked Natung for giving Assam the honour and opportunity to play the role of an elder brother and expressed confidence that the long-standing border issue between the two states will be resolved soon.

Stating that many disputed areas between the two states have already been resolved in the meeting held between the chief ministers of the two states at Namsai in July, he informed that the committees from the two states would visit the disputed areas on September 2 and 3 next and interact with the residents of the area and take note of their views before preparing a report.

It may be noted that there are four disputed villages bordering Pakke Kesang district of Arunachal Pradesh in Biswanath district of Assam at present.

Recently, an agreement was signed between the governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh at Namsai to resolve the long-standing border issue.

On the basis of this agreement, several regional committees were formed to resolve the border issues between the two states. The committees have to submit their reports to the chief ministers of the two states by September 15 next.

