Silchar (Assam): At least three persons were killed and four others injured on Sunday after a vehicle collided head-on with a truck in Assam’s Cachar district, police said.

The accident occurred at around 2 am in the Katigorah area of the district when the collision between the truck and the vehicle, carrying personnel of the Jeevan Misson work, took place, a senior officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“Three persons were killed on the spot. Four were injured and admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital,” he added.

Also Read | Manipur: Brown Sugar worth Rs 5.25 crore seized, 2 smugglers held

Trending Stories









