Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today distributed 6670 two- wheeler vehicles to women community cadres of the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM).

The ceremonial distribution event of the two-wheelers, under the Sakhi Express scheme, was held in Guwahati’s Srimanta Sarkardeva International Auditorium.

Speaking during the launching ceremony, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “The initiative to distribute the two-wheelers has been taken by the state government to provide easy and convenient transportation facilities to the women cadres of Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission. I hope this initiative will help these cadres in performing their roles more diligently.”

“I’m sure the sakhis would use the scooters in spreading the message of financial empowerment among our women,” he tweeted.

Happy to distribute 6,670 scooters to Bank Sakhis, Bima Sakhis, Jeevika Sakhis, etc, under Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission's Sakhi Express scheme for FY 2021-22.



I'm sure the Sakhis would use the scooters in spreading the message of financial empowerment among our women. pic.twitter.com/NfBgOgsR4N — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 21, 2022

As part of the event, 6,670 scooters were distributed to bank sakhis, bima sakhis, jeevika sakhis under the Sakhi Express scheme for the year 2021-22.

Notably, there are over 14,022 farmer cadres; 14,038 animal cadres; 2,325 bank cadres; 612 master book keeper and 45 internal mentor under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission (ASRLM).

“Last time we distributed 4,420 scooters before the assembly elections and we will be able to deliver scooters to all the ASRLM cadres from all the clusters in the years to come,” he said.

“Earlier, we used to face immense difficulties due to lack of transportation facilities in rural areas. Today, we are very happy to receive the two-wheeler from the government as it will help us in travelling to remote places conveniently,” Mridula Angel, one of the woman cadres, said.

“It was difficult for us to visit the SSC members and was unable to complete the work within time. They had to wait for us. Also, we have to collect papers from different places and for which transportation was a major problem for us,” woman cadre Bhgyadevi Chandra said.

