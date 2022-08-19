Two fake CBI officers arrested in Assam's Karimganj

Silchar: Police arrested two fake CBI officers from different areas of southern Assam’s Karimganj district on Thursday for their alleged bid of extortion. The arrested persons – Rashid Ahmed (35) and Dilowar Hussain (30) – were produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.

Sources said a team of policemen led by additional superintendent of police Partha Pratim Das, based on a complaint that Rashid and Dilowar had demanded money from a person by threatening him, carried out an operation in Chagikhauri (under Ratabari police station), about 50km from Karimganj town, on Thursday evening and nabbed Dilowar after tracking his mobile phone location.

The police thereafter grilled Dilowar and took information about Rashid following which the latter was arrested from Cheragi in Patharkandi, about 60km from Karimganj, later in the evening, the sources said.

Another source said there have been some complaints from various quarters from time to time against Rashid about extorting people, but the matters never reached officially to police because of which no action was taken against Rashid earlier.

Additional superintendent of police Partha Pratim Das told reporters that a case (245/22 at Ratabari police station) under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 387 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against them. On Friday, Rashid and Dilowar (who hail from Patharkandi and Ratabari respectively) were produced before a court in Karimganj and sent to judicial custody, Das said.

In January 2021 a “fake” CBI officer was arrested by police from a hotel in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area. The apprehended man Sakil Sheikh hails from Pursurah in the Hoogly district of West Bengal. Another “fake” CBI officer was held from a private hotel in Guwahati in September 2019. In November 2015 a man Bijendra Talukdar was arrested by police in Assam for posing as a CBI officer and duping youths in the name of giving jobs.

