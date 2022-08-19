Guwahati: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to increase the stoppage time of 15417 and 15418 Rajya Rani Express, running between Alipurduar junction and Silghat town, from two minutes to five minutes, at the Nagaon railway station. This is being done to facilitate loading and unloading of parcel traffic, and to benefit the aggregator.

The NFR has decided for additional stoppage of 15635 and 15636 Dwarka Express, running between Okha and Guwahati, at the Bhawani Mandi station, on an experimental basis for a period of six months, starting from 20 August, 2022 to 19 February, 2023.

Timing of 15654 Amarnath Express, running between Jammu Tawi and Guwahati, will be revised at Samastipur station, over East Central Railway, from 21 August, 2022.

The 15417 Alipurduar-Silghat Rajya Rani Express will now arrive at Nagaon at 7:35 am and depart at 7:40 am every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday, from 19 August, 2022, while the 15418 Silghat-Alipurduar Rajya Rani Express will arrive Nagaon at 6:38 pm and depart at 6:43 pm every Wednesday, Saturday and Monday, from 20 August, 2022.

The 15635 Okha-Guwahati Dwarka Express, which will start its journey from Okha on 19 August, 2022, will have stoppage at Bhawani Mandi on 20 August, 2022 at 5:19 am and will depart at 5:20 am while the 15636 Guwahati-Okha Dwarka Express, commencing journey from Guwahati on 22 August, 2022, will have stoppage at Bhawani Mandi on 24 August, 2022 at 5:29 am, and will depart at 5:30 am.

Halting times of some trains have been increased by the NFR to facilitate farmers

The 15654 Jammu Tawi-Guwahati Amarnath Express, which will commence its journey from Jammu Tawi on 19 August, 2022, will arrive at Samastipur station at 4:25 am and depart at 4:45 am on 21 August, 2022.

According to the NFR, increase in the stoppage time of these trains will help transportation of local products to the nearest market, thus benefiting farmers.

