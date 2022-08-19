Japanese Encephalitis claims 2 more lives in Assam, death toll at 77

Guwahati: The death toll due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Assam rose to 77 on Thursday, after two more fatalities due to the disease were recorded in the state, over the past 24 hours. Both the deaths were reported from the Kamrup district, a National Health Mission (NHM), Assam report said.

Two fresh cases of the vector-borne disease were reported in the state during the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of JE cases in the state climbed to 377, since the disease took a serious turn during the month of July this year, the report said.

Goalpara and Sonitpur districts reported one new case each respectively, it added.

The administrations of all the 35 districts of Assam have formed rapid response teams to combat and control the disease from spreading.

Awareness campaigns on the disease are being conducted among the rural population of the state while the state health department are carrying out massive fogging operations in all the affected areas across the state.

