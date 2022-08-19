Guwahati: The Gorkha Autonomous Council Demand Committee (GACDC) Chairman, Harka Bahadur Chetry, was conferred with the ‘Pillars of Society Award 2022’ by the Social Justice for International Civil Rights Council (SJFICRC) on Friday at the Constitution Club in New Delhi.

SJFICRC, an NGO, has been working in the social justice domain in association with the National Anti Crime and Human Rights Council of India.

Chetry has been awarded for his contribution as the indigenous Gorkha community rights crusader over the past three decades in Assam.

According to Dr. Diwas Lama, one of the founders and Director of SJFICRC, the council has presented awards in 10 categories to personalities from 11 countries at the international award conference focusing on Indo-Nepal relations.

The award conference titled ‘International Indo-Nepal Friendship Award 2022’ saw the presence of ambassadors and chiefs of the mission of the award-winning nations. Minister of State for Social Justice A Narayana Swami and Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla graced the occasion as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

In a congratulatory message, Dil Bahadur Limboo, Senior Vice President of GACDC said, “Congratulations to the real leader of Gorkhas of Assam, who is spearheading the Raithaney Sangram (Indigenous movement) of Gorkha Autonomous Council (GAC) in Assam. I am proud to be his colleague in GACDC and AAGSU since 1996 when he was first elected president of the All Assam Gorkha Students Union (AAGSU). The ‘Pillar of Society Award 2021-22’ given to our chairman is testimony to the fact that GACDC’s movement for indigenous identity and GAC is not only legitimate, but also in the right direction towards social justice.”

Harka Bahadur Chetry expressed his gratitude to the international NGO for the recognition. “It came as surprise since I have never expected any award for the movement that I have been leading since 1996.”

Durga Khatiwora, president of Assam Nepali Sahitya Sabha (ANSS), said, “Harka Bahadur is the person who dreamt of an autonomous council for Gorkhas when he became president of AAGSU in 1996.”

Bimal Pradhan, Bharatiya Gorkha Parisangh (BGP) Assam State-General Secretary, said, “The BGP on behalf of Gorkhas of the nation congratulates Chetry for bringing recognition and laurels as a community leader.”

Leaders of Gorkha community organisations such as Kirat Rai, Mahasabha, All Assam Magar Union, All Assam Gurung Tamu Union, Limbu Mahasabha, Assam , Akhil Assam Newar Sanghathan, Akhil Assam Gorkha Biswakarma Samaj and other civil society organisations congratulated Chetry for the recognition.

