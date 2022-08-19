Devotees celebrate Janmashtami in Assam

Guwahati: Janmashtami is being celebrated across Assam with religious zeal and fervour on Friday.

Devotees believe that Lord Krishna was born on this day, as per the Hindu calendar, and Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the occasion

From temples to namghars (Vasinavite prayer halls), special puja and other programmes have been lined up for the entire day, with most to continue till late at night.

The ISKCON temple in Guwahati has organised elaborate programmes on the occasion with devotees making a beeline since the morning to pay obeisance and seek blessings.

The Hare Krishna Mandir, Guwahati, is celebrating the occasion with a four-day programme, which began on Thursday at their temple in north Guwahati area.

Cultural programmes have been organised, along with religious activities as part of the programmes, the organisers said.

The namghars under the satras’ (Vaisnavite monasteries) have especially been decked up for Janmashtami as naam-kirtan (religious prayers) are being offered to Lord Krishna, celebrating his birth and life.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, among others, greeted the people on the occasion.

Mukhi, in a tweet, extended his greetings to the people and urge everyone to follow the path shown by Lord Krishna.

See more श्रीकृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के पावन पर्व पर, सभी नागरिकों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।भगवान श्रीकृष्ण धर्म, कर्म एवं सच्चाई के प्रतीक हैं। आइए, आज इस पावन अवसर पर, प्रभु श्रीकृष्ण द्वारा दिखाए कर्म-मार्ग पर चलते हुए हम अपने समाज एवं राष्ट्र को और अधिक सशक्त व समृद्ध बनाने का संकल्प करें। pic.twitter.com/3saA3ZbYKi — Prof. Jagdish Mukhi (@jagdishmukhi) August 19, 2022

Lord Shri Krishna is the symbol of Dharma, Karma and Truth. Come, today, on this auspicious occasion, let us resolve to make our society and nation more strong and prosperous by following the path of Karma shown by Lord Shri Krishna, the governor wrote.

Sarma also took to the micro-blogging site to extend his wishes.

I pray at the feet of Lord Krishna that the blessings of the Lord will bring good news for the development of the state in the coming days, he wrote.

See more শ্ৰীকৃষ্ণায় বাসুদেৱায় দৈৱকী নন্দনায় চ।

নন্দগোপকুমাৰায় গোবিন্দায় নমো নমঃ।।



পৰমেশ্বৰ শ্ৰীকৃষ্ণৰ পৱিত্ৰ জন্মাষ্টমীৰ আন্তৰিক শুভেচ্ছা জ্ঞাপন কৰিলোঁ। তেৰাৰ আশীৰ্বাদে অনাগত দিনত ৰাজ্যখনৰ উত্তৰণৰ হকে মংগল বাৰ্তা কঢ়িয়াই আনক, তাৰে কামনাৰে শ্ৰীকৃষ্ণৰ শ্ৰীচৰণত প্ৰাৰ্থনা জনালোঁ। pic.twitter.com/xUOWjMc6SA — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 19, 2022

