Guwahati: A 21-year-old girl was critically injured after she was stabbed multiple times with a knife by a 32-year-old man who later killed himself.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Assam’s Jorhat district. The man, who is suspected of having an affair with the girl, was found dead in her rented apartment where he attacked her.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the police, the incident took place around 6 pm on Thursday when the girl, hailing from Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district and a nursing student of a private nursing college in Jorhat, was alone at her rented house in the Aluchuburi village near Kakojan area of Teok town.

The man, identified as Mafizul Islam, from Bhusuri village near Tezpur town of Sonitpur district, came to the woman’s house and inflicted multiple injuries on her, including stomach, chest, back and shoulder.

The girl managed to run out of the house and fell unconscious on the road after a while. She was taken to the Kakojan block primary health centre by the locals. After first aid, she was referred to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) in Jorhat town as she was bleeding profusely. Her condition is still stated to be critical.

“She was a nursing student and had been staying here for the past year. When I returned home in the evening, I saw her sitting in a room wearing her uniform. Suddenly, I heard her screams and ran towards her. I found her lying in a pool of blood on the road. When I asked her who did this, she said a boy from Tezpur,” the girl’s neighbour said.

On the other hand, Islam locked himself inside the girl’s house after attacking her. He was found hanging from a fan by the police later that day.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

His body was sent for post-mortem and the Lahdoigarh police are conducting an investigation.

Also Read | West Bengal reports 436 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Trending Stories









