Guwahati: The Assam Police on Friday busted a gang involved in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card swapping in Guwahati city with the arrest of two persons.

Based on complaints lodged by customers about incidents of swapping of cards at ATM kiosks and fraudulent withdrawal of money, a Central Guwahati Police District (CGPD) team from the Geetanagar police station arrested two accused, identified as Mintu Rahman of Guwahati’s Ganesh Nagar and Ramez Ali of Barpeta.

As many as 36 ATM cards from different banks, two Point Of Sale (POS) swipe machines, one country-made pistol, one dummy pistol, one Toyota Fortuner vehicle and Rs 18,000 cash were seized from the accused.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused and further investigation is on.

