Boko: An ex-serviceman has been accused in a rape case at Ghilabari village under Boko police station.

According to the victim’s statement, the incident happened at Ghilabari village around 1 am on July 27, 2022.

The victim said Labanya Prasad Mazumdar (an ex-serviceman) and one unidentified man entered their house and woke her up from sleep. When she opened the door, Mazumdar started to abuse her. Meanwhile, the unidentified man absconded from the spot and her daughter fled from her house and went to the neighbour’s house for help.

The victim screamed when Mazumdar tried to abuse her. After the incident, when people of the area came to her house, Mazumdar too absconded from the spot. She also added that her husband was not present in the house on that day.

Later, an FIR was submitted to Boko Police station on 29 July 2022, by the victim. After getting information about the incident, Boko Police admitted her to a hospital for treatment. Later the case was investigated by Saddam Ansari, an officer-in-charge of Mandira Police Outpost.

Labanya Prasad Mazumdar is also from Ghilabari village but he is currently living in Bopara village and is the owner of M/S Sainik Hardware shop. He worked as NK/Clerk rank in the Assam regiment.

The victim’s husband alleged that police were neglecting the case and that is why the accused Labnya Prasad Mazumdar is still absconding. While they were asking about the matter to the investigating officer he didn’t even reply properly and misbehaved with them, the husband claimed.

The victim also added that on that night after the incident, when Mazumdar prepared to leave her house, he also threatened her not to inform the police, or she and her daughter would be kidnapped. Mazumdar also told her that the police, administration, lawyers and village headman have already bought it, so nobody can do anything against him.

The investigation officer Saddam Ansari said that the investigation is going on and a case has been registered against Labanya Prasad Mazumdar in Boko Police Station with case no. 342/22, under section 506/448/511/427/345/34 IPC.

Officer in charge of Boko PS Phanindra Ch. Nath said that police have started an investigation and trying to find out clues against him.

