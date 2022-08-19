Assam: Class 12 girl raped in Hojai, accused nabbed

Nagaon: A class 12 girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Hojai district of Assam, police said on Thursday.

According to a senior official, the youth allegedly raped the school girl at a pharmacy located in Lanka Tiniali on Wednesday.

The police has already arrested the accused youth for allegedly raping the girl student and also one staff of the medicine shop for his role in the gruesome incident, he added.

Police said that the arrested youth enticed the victim and took her to the pharmacy to commit the crime.

After the incident, the girl managed to flee and lodged a complaint at Udali Police Outpost under Lanka Police Station.

