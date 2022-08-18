Guwahati: A man described as one of Assam’s dreaded, notorious and ‘most wanted criminal’ was killed by a mob near the Kilkili river at Dhakuakhana village in the wee hours of Thursday.

Raju Baruah, alias Gerejai, dubbed as one of the most wanted criminals in Lakhimpur and its nearby districts, was languishing in jail for the past several months under multiple cases related to homicide, rape, robbery, extortion and kidnappings.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Baruah was to be produced in the Dhakuakhana sub-divisional judicial magistrate’s court on Tuesday, when he managed to escape from police custody. A massive manhunt was launched to apprehend Baruah but he could not be nabbed.

On Thursday morning, however, the locals informed the Ghilamara police station that Baruah was lying unconscious under the Basudev bridge on the Ghunahuti PWD road.

The police soon reached the spot and found Baruah critically injured and immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Speaking to EastMojo, Lakhimpur superintendent of police Dr BM Rajkhowa said, “He was a dreaded and most wanted criminal involved in scores of crimes like murder, rape, robbery extortion, kidnappings. This was not the first time that he had fled from police custody. Earlier too, he escaped from police custody several times, even by attacking the police personnel with sharp weapons on a few occasions. He had animosity with many. Nobody liked him here. We exactly don’t know who attacked him today but it must be some of the villagers who had grudges against him. However, we are investigating the matter and everything will come to light soon.”

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of his death.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Durand Cup: Odisha power six past NEUFC in Group D opener

Trending Stories









