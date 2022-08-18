Assam: Man poisons 2 kids, kills self in Nalbari after wife elopes

Guwahati: A 42-year-old man allegedly poisoned both his minor sons, and later killed himself in a village in Assam’s Nalbari district on Thursday, as he was upset over his wife allegedly eloping with her paramour.

The deceased, identified as Dwipul Saikia, a daily wage labourer, first poisoned his sons – 13-year-old Manabjyoti, a student of class nine, and 7-year-old Bhargavjyoti, studying in class six – and then consumed poison himself at their house in the remote Dokoha village in Borbhag area of the district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Dwipul Saikia’s house

While Dwipul died, neighbours heard the children scream and found both of them lying on the floor, foaming from the mouth. The neighbours immediately rushed the brothers to a nearby hospital in a serious condition. Both the children were later referred to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati where their condition is stated to be critical.

Villagers gather outside Dwipul Saikia’s house

Dwipul’s relatives and neighbours said that he took the extreme step after his wife eloped with another man, identified as Hazrat Ali, who already has two wives.

“She was having an affair with Hazrat Ali for the last one year and suddenly went missing on Tuesday. The father and children were very upset ever since she left. Last night, we heard the children scream and found all three lying on the floor. Dwipul was almost dead when we got there but the kids were still alive. We immediately rushed them to the hospital,” said Dwipul’s sister-in-law.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case at the Kamarkuchi police outpost and investigation into the matter is on.

In a similar incident, a 36-year-old man allegedly poisoned his two minor children before killing himself in Bogidol area of Assam’s Sivasagar district on August 3 this year. While the man and his younger son were declared dead by the hospital, the elder son survived.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Assam: ‘Most wanted’ criminal of Lakhimpur killed in mob attack

Trending Stories









