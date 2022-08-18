Boko: A group of Boko High School teachers, Assam, organised a press meet to highlight the alleged embezzlement of mid-day meal schemes by school principal Pradip Barman from the school bank account.

Barman allegedly embezzled Rs 5.7 lakh from the school bank account with the help of the president of the school governing committee Phanindra Choudhary, the teachers alleged. Boko High School teacher Keshab Boro, who presided over the press meeting, said, “In July, the school principal requested the president to sign in blank cheques to withdraw money from the bank and the Principal told him that he will withdraw 70 thousand only.”

During the press meet, the teachers produced the bank statements, which showed that the principal had withdrawn Rs 2 lakh on July 15, Rs 2 lakh on July 22, Rs 1 lakh on July 27, and Rs 1.7 lakh on July 30. The teacher took the matter to the president of the school governing committee, who found that Rs 5.7 lakh had already been withdrawn from the account. The president of the committee raised the matter in front of the principal, who did not pay attention to the matter. So the school staff submitted a written complaint to the Inspector of schools (IS) at Amingaon against the school principal and president and requested necessary action on August 10, 2022.

Keshab Boro said that the inspector of the schools will investigate the matter after Independence day. So school staff are now waiting for justice.

Barman confessed that he withdrew the money. The funds, which came from the government for mid-day meals, would have been returned to the government had the money been unused, he added.

Principal Pradip Barman

Dipak Rabha, an ex-student of the Boko High School has filed an FIR regarding the matter at the Boko Police and the Boko Police also started an investigation.

