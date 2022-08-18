Amid CAA stir, Assam minister appeals for smooth conduct of job drive

Guwahati: Assam information and public relations minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday appealed to people to refrain from creating a “restless environment” in the name of agitation during the forthcoming direct recruitment drive in the state.

Addressing reporters here at Janata Bhawan, Hazarika said that as part of a major recruitment process, as many as 14,30,337 candidates are expected to appear for the recruitment examinations for recruitment into nearly 30,000 Grade III and Grade IV posts for different state government departments.

The exams are scheduled to be held across 25 districts on August 21, 28 and September 11, 2022.

The appeal comes a day after the North East Students Union (NESO) staged anti-CAA protests across the state capitals of the region, including Guwahati.

Referring to “some organisations” getting involved in an agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at a time when the recruitment examinations are to be held, the minister appealed to all concerned not to create a restless environment.

“We may have differences in terms of our ideology, but one should not create a restless environment during one of the largest recruitment drives of the state government, keeping the job aspirants as the hostages,” he said.

He further said that during the 2019 protest against CAA, some leaders and organisations had misled the common people with twisted facts and statements.

“Some miscreants even damaged many properties in Guwahati, including property at Sankardev Kalakshetra, in the name of a protest then. Yet the people understood the reality and gave mandate to the present government,” he said.

On the other hand, when asked about applicants from other states appearing for state government jobs, the minister said that governments are always run under laws of the Constitution and under rules and regulations of the country. “If they are eligible to apply for a few posts, we should not stop them,” he said.

The minister also said that following the same rules, people from Assam are also working in other states.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Wednesday asked deputy commissioners to scrupulously adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit for maintaining a foolproof mechanism for recruiting eligible youth transparently in various government posts.

Chairing a virtual meeting, the chief minister directed the DCs to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations.

There will be one nodal officer in each of the 25 districts where examinations are to be held and government gazetted officers will also be present as observers to ensure that the SOPs are properly and satisfactorily executed.

Moreover, one sub-inspector level police officer will be deployed in each examination centre who will be assisted by other police personnel.

The candidates along with the invigilators will be barred from carrying mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets into the examination centres.

The centre-in-charge in each examination centre will engage two videographers to videograph all relevant happenings in the examination centres.

No candidate will be allowed to re-enter the examination centre after the end of the examination of that particular shift. However, the same candidate will be allowed to enter only at the prescribed hour and after proper frisking.

The chief minister further asked the SPs of the respective districts to keep their intelligence network active to help preempt any motive to disturb the examination process.

