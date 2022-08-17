Guwahati: In a bid to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations for recruitment into nearly 30,000 Grade III and IV posts for different state government departments, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of all districts of the state and other stakeholders at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati.

During the meeting, CM Sarma asked all the DCs to scrupulously adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for maintaining a fool-proof mechanism for recruiting competent youth transparently in different government posts.

The chief minister also said that as a total of 14,30,337 candidates are expected to appear for the recruitment examinations, the DCs should ensure that no complacency crept in, which could compromise the sanctity of the examination.

CM Sarma also asked the DCs and Superintendent of Police (SP) of the respective districts to be ready to thwart attempts by unscrupulous elements from disrupting the examination process.

He further said that there will be one nodal officer in each of the 25 districts where examinations are going to be held and government gazetted officers will also be stationed at each examination centre as observers to ensure that the SOPs are properly and satisfactorily executed.

Moreover, one sub-inspector level police officer will be deployed in each examination centre who will be assisted by other police personnel. The candidates along with the invigilators will be barred from carrying mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets inside the examination centres.

There will be two videographers in each examination centre to video graph the proceedings and happenings. The candidates will also not be allowed to re-enter the examination centres once they leave them.

The examinations will be held on 21 and 28 August, and 11 September. On all the days of the examination, mobile internet service will be kept suspended for three hours in the districts where the examinations will be held.

The chief minister also asked the SPs of the respective districts to keep their intelligence network active to help them to pre-empt any motive to disturb the examination process.

