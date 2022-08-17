Guwahati: Three persons of the same family, including an infant, were trampled to death by a herd of wild elephants in Assam’s Udalguri district late Tuesday night.

The incident took place at the remote Kamalabari village in Nizara area under Mazbat subdivision along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

Three members of a family – Nabin Basumatary (53), his wife Jamini Basumatary (33) and their 18-month-old child Hadanashwa Baswamatary – died in the jumbo attack.

According to the local villagers, a herd of wild elephants strayed into their village late at night and went on a rampage, destroying several houses besides damaging paddy fields.

While the elephants were wreaking havoc in the village, the panicked Basumatary family started to run amok and came under the attack of the giant animals. However, another seven-year-old girl, Nizara Basumatary, had a miraculous escape, from coming under the attack of the pachyderms.

Human-elephant conflict is not new in the remote areas of the Udalguri district. As per government data, the loss in Udalguri due to such conflict is staggering.

Between 2010 and 2019, 62 elephants and 155 people have become victims of human-elephant conflicts in the district, while during the same period, 4,978 houses and 2,143 hectares of crops were also damaged.

On the other hand, Assam is home to around 5,719 Asian elephants, the second largest elephant population in India. With fast depletion of the forest cover in Assam and shrinking of elephant habitats in the state, cases of human-elephant conflicts are rising in the state, with at least 971 people being killed by wild elephants and 926 elephants getting killed due to various reasons since 2010.

