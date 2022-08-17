Assam reports 10 new cases of Japanese Encephalitis, 1 death

Guwahati: As many as 73 people have died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in the past 46 days in Assam, while a total of 371 cases of the vector-borne disease have been detected in the state during the period, a National Health Mission (NHM), Assam report said.

At least 10 fresh cases of JE were reported from across the state in the past 24 hours while the fatal disease claimed another life in Sonitpur district on Tuesday, the report said.

While Jorhat district recorded three new cases in the last 24 hours, Dhubri recorded two cases, followed by Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Karbi Anglong, Sonitpur and Tinsukia districts with one case each, respectively, the NHM report added.

Japanese encephalitis is a viral infection that spreads through mosquito bites. It is most common in rural areas in southeast Asia, the Pacific islands and the Far East, but is very rare in travellers. The virus is found in pigs and birds, and is passed to mosquitoes when they bite infected animals.

Most cases are mild. Rarely, it causes serious brain swelling with a sudden headache, high fever and disorientation. Treatment involves supportive care.

Last year, at least 40 deaths were reported due to Japanese Encephalitis, officials said. Japanese Encephalitis is transmitted by infected mosquitoes mainly during the monsoon.

