Assam: Knowledge Hub inaugurated at down town Gurukul

Moranhat: Down Town Gurukul, Moranhat, celebrated Independence Day with the inauguration of the Knowledge Hub inside the school building. The hub has been built to accommodate the astronomy lab, composite lab, and library.

The Gurukul has collaborated with Spark Astronomy in setting up an astronomy lab — the first of its kind in Assam. This lab will usher in a revolutionary way to impart knowledge on astronomy and inspire school students to delve deeper into the mysteries of the cosmos. According to the school management, it is keen on setting up the next astronomy lab at the down town School at Hathisila, Guwahati.

The lab is equipped with working models of the spectroscope, solar goggles, 3D surface models of the Moon and Mars, and many more instruments and gadgets. The lab also houses the basic level, intermediate level, and advanced level Newtonian Refractor and reflector telescopes.

The library

The library stores several encyclopedias about a vast variety of subjects relating to space. Life-sized photos of famous Indian and Indian-origin astronauts, namely, Rakesh Sharma, Kalpana Chawla, and Sunita Williams accompanied by their biographies adorn the walls of the lab to inspire those who walk in.

Co-Founder of Spark Astronomy, Aryan Mishra conducted a 2-day astronomy workshop at the school last month for the benefit of the educators and provided valuable insights about space and its many aspects. Teachers were also trained in using lab instruments and telescopes.

The lab will be open for all students of the school in the evening hours for sky-gazing and observing planets and satellites.

Anil Saikia, retired Principal of Moran College was the chief guest on the occasion.

