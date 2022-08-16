Guwahati: In yet another case of crime against women, a 24-year-old girl from Assam’s Nagaon district was strangled to death by her boyfriend after she allegedly refused his marriage proposal.

The incident came to light when the North Guwahati police were apprised of the young girl, Ashima Khatun’s body was found lying on the floor of her rented room in the Bhetamukh Nayanpara area of Kamrup district late on Monday night.

Ashima, working in a sweet manufacturing company, was staying alone in a rented room owned by one Anisa Fakri.

“She did not go to work today. But when she did not come out of her room till the evening, the neighbours got suspicious, and peeped through the window, and saw her body lying on the floor,” said Anisa Fakri.

The younger sister of Ashima, who rushed to Guwahati from Nagaon on getting the news of Ashima’s untimely death, said that her sister has been allegedly murdered by a boy named Anand, a resident of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

She alleged that Anand was forcing her to marry him, but when she refused, he allegedly killed her.

“Anand wanted to marry my sister, but she refused to marry him. He has killed my sister as she rejected his marriage proposal,” the deceased’s sister alleged.

The police investigating team said that the accused must have escaped through the window of Ashima’s room after killing her. The North Guwahati police also took the help of sniffer dogs to trace the culprit.

A team of police led by the magistrate of the North Guwahati revenue circle have started their investigation and has also sought the help of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to solve the murder mystery. The police have meanwhile detained many people for interrogation.

“It is a suspected murder case. We have called the CID. The deceased is around 22 to 25 years of age. She was staying alone in the rented room,” Rashmi Pratap, Magistrate, North Guwahati revenue circle told the media.

