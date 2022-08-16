Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old man, identified as Tuniram Madri, walked into the Rangapara Police station with a severed head and a machete, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

The on-duty police personnel were shocked to see the accused carrying the severe head in a bag in one hand and a machete on the other to the police station.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The incident took place at the Dayalpur village of Rangapara in Sonitpur district at around 1.30 am on Tuesday. Madri and the deceased, identified as Broilor Hemrom (55), were friends and both residents of Dayalpur village.

According to the police, Hemron wanted to borrow an amount of Rs 500 from Madri, to which the latter denied. Feeling insulted, Hemrom threatened Madri, who, in a fit of rage, beheaded him with a machete.

Tuniram Madri, the accused

Madri then reportedly walked 10 kms to the Rangapara police station with the severed head of the deceased and the machete.

“Last night at around 1.30 am, one Tuniram Madri came to our police station with a bag and a machete in his hands and said that he had beheaded a person and brought the severed head. On being asked whose head is it, the accused said it belonged to one Broilor Hemrom from his village,” said the investigation officer of Rangapara police station.

The police immediately seized the murder weapon and took the accused into custody. On being interrogated, the accused told the police that Hemrom wanted to borrow Rs 500 from Madri and when he denied, Hemrom threatened him. Then Madri, in a fit of rage, beheaded Hemrom with the machete he was holding.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“We have arrested Madri and are currently interrogating him. The entire incident happened just because of Rs 500,” the official added.

A similar incident from Assam had rocked the country in the mid-nineties.

On 24 April 1996, a man named Hara Kanta Das was having tea at a stall in the Fancy Bazar area of Guwahati, when Mahendra Nath Das, a truck driver, approached him and beheaded him with one swing of his machete. Das then surrendered at the nearby Fancy Bazar police station with the severed head and machete in his hand.

Mahendra Nath Das is still languishing in the Jorhat Central Jail.

In yet another case, on 6 October 2011, a man allegedly beheaded his wife and carried the severed head through the streets of Guwahati before being arrested by the police.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ranjit Das, suspecting his wife Amiya Daimary Das of being involved in an illicit relationship, allegedly killed her in a fit of rage with a machete at their residence in Japorigog area of the city. He then carried the severed head of his wife through the streets before he was stopped by a patrolling party of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and taken to the Dispur police station.

Also Read | Assam: Road accident kills 2 in Nagaon, 5 seriously injured

Trending Stories









