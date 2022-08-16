A 14.9-foot-long Burmese Python, weighing around 100 kg, was rescued from Hatizan- Daodhara village in Assam’s Baska district.

As soon as the information was received, a rescue team of Manas Maozigendri eco-tourism society with the forest department rushed to spot and rescued the python safely, sources said.

The snake was later released in the Manas National Park.

“The residents of the village found the snake in the village named Hatizan- Daodhara village and informed us. Then our team reached after receiving information at the place and rescued the snake and released it in the jungle of Manas National Park,” said Ramesh Narzary, secretary of Manas Maozigendri eco-tourism society.

