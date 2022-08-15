Guwahati: Filming the beauty of the red river of India, the mighty Brahmaputra, proved fatal for a youth at the Pandu area of Guwahati on Monday.

The 17-year-old local youth, Bishal Ghosh, who went to the Pandu ghat area of the river, was busy filming videos on his mobile phone when he slipped into the gushing waters and was immediately washed away by the strong undercurrents of the river.

The bystanders informed the local Jalukbari police station who immediately rushed to the spot. The team of police launched an extensive search operation with the help of the river police. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was also called in and joined the search operations.

All the teams are currently carrying out their search and rescue operations but the youth is yet to be traced. However, the police have said that they will continue their efforts to trace the youth till it gets dark today and resume their operations with the break of dawn on Tuesday.

The youth is reportedly a resident of the Boripara area of the Pandu locality.

Speaking to EastMojo, officer in-charge of the Jalukbari police station Roopak Kumar Bora said, “Our teams, including the river police and SDRF, have launched an extensive search and rescue operation to trace the youth. We will continue our operations till the youth is found.”

“Last year too, four youths were washed away after they fell into the river at the same place in a similar way. Later, three of the bodies were recovered but the fourth youth was never found,” the police officer added.

