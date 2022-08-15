Guwahati: Amid the 76th Independence Day celebrations on Monday, yet another fully-decomposed body of a man was found inside the campus of the college of veterinary science at the Khanapara area of Guwahati.

After a foul smell wafted from the college campus, which is at a distance of merely 100 metres from the veterinary college playground, where the main Independence Day function in Assam was held, the local residents and college staff searched the entire area and finally spotted the decomposed body behind a public toilet inside the campus, and alerted the local Dispur police.

The Dispur police immediately rushed to the spot and started their investigation but could not ascertain the identity of the man. The body was later sent to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem.

The local residents alleged that the place has become a hub for illegal activities and this is not the first instance of a body being found there. Earlier too, the body of an infant was reportedly recovered from the same place.

“We got a foul smell and on thoroughly checking the entire area, spotted the decomposed body behind the public toilet. We immediately dialed 100 and informed the police. Though the deceased appears to be in his thirties, it is difficult to say as the body is very badly decomposed. A lot of youths come here to get indulged in illegal activities, especially to take drugs,” said a local resident.

Assam’s biggest city, Guwahati has been witness to several murders in 2022. More than a dozen dead bodies have been recovered from different parts of the city in the past couple of months.

A decomposed body of another man was found under the Bharalu Bridge at Rupnagar area’s Freedom Fighter Road near the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) workshop in Guwahati on August 6 last.

On August 5 this month, a youth was found dead at a building construction site near the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in the Panjabari area of the city.

Again on August 3, a woman’s body, stuffed inside a gunny bag, was recovered at Bamunimaidam’s Bhaskar Nagar area. The body of the 25-year-old woman, identified as Mofida Begum, was found lying in a drain along the railway tracks in the area, under the jurisdiction of Chandmari Police Station.

On July 31, a youth’s body was recovered from the Basistha area with an iron rod pierced through his body. Yet another decomposed body was recovered in the Satmile area of Guwahati on July 24.

