Dhubri (Assam): Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday exchanged sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the international border in Assam’s Dhubri on the occasion of Independence Day.
BSF personnel of its 31st and 19th battalions exchanged the pleasantries with their Bangladesh counterparts along Sonahat and Tistapara border outposts, a BSF official said.
There is a tradition of the border forces of the two countries exchanging gifts and sweets on special occasions.
Dhubri in western Assam shares a 61-km-long border, both riverine and land borders, along Bangladesh.
Also Read | Assam: CM urges people to respect Tricolour even after I-Day celebrations
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Indians across globe celebrate 75th anniversary of India’s Independence
- Nagaland: 56 under-trial prisoners released on Independence Day
- Assam: BSF exchanges greetings, sweets with BGB on I-Day
- 5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi
- Assam launches 1,000 model Anganwadi centres, plans 15,000 units by 2026
- Bengal logs 479 new COVID-19 cases, two more fatalities