Assam: CM urges people to respect Tricolour even after I-Day celebrations

Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma urged everyone to respect the National Flag even after Independence Day was over.

“Under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, everyone in Assam has displayed patriotism by hosting flags for 3 days and it is the prime responsibility of everyone in Assam to respect it by not throwing the flag on the road. Take the Tricolour home and keep it with respect,” CM Sharma said.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma also paid tribute to the martyrs of Assam in Sardhanjali Kanan Park in Guwahati. He was also seen interacting with the public following the event.

Shraddhanjali Kanan is a new, but very popular park in Guwahati. It is located on RG Baruah Road, opposite the Assam State Zoo. It was inaugurated on 11 October 2010 by the ex-Chief Minister of Assam, Sri Tarun Gogoi. It was one of the few functional public parks in Guwahati.

“The respect that was shown by the public during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was outstanding. It was a mere awareness of showing our patriotism towards India for a lifetime,” CM Sharma said.

