Guwahati: The rural entrepreneurs are silently revolutionising Assam by providing a livelihood for many away from the limelight and earning livelihood for themselves.

This has been captured by a never-before YouTube series titled “Discovery of Axom” produced by Borbhag foundations and released on YouTube by KC Digital on Sunday on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

Never before Assam has been seen through the eyes of the rural entrepreneurs, which have sprung up all over the state, working in a myriad of activities but rarely getting the due recognition. This series is to get inspired by these people who have made lifelong sacrifices to remain self-reliant and live with dignity, becoming proud Indians.

“That was the reason we thought of travelling the state length and breadth and we covered 25 such rural entrepreneurs of 15 districts of Brahmaputra valley travelling nonstop for 15 days, covering 1750 km,” said Anirudh Goswami, founder of the Borbhag Foundation.

“The series has gone to Morigaon, Kamrup (Rural), Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang, Udalguri, Sonitpur, Biswanth Chariali, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sibsagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts,” said Samuujal Kashyap of KC Digital, director.

Kashyap said, “Our idea is to catch the imagination of the younger generation and inspire them to take the path of entrepreneurship and the youth are more comfortable on YouTube hence these 26 episodes on the YouTube.”

The series is first-of-its-kind in the whole of Northeast India and will only be seen on the YouTube channel of KC Digital. There will be fresh episodes every week.

“We have touched upon agriculture, piggery, SME, tourism, environment, fishery, honey and value-added crops, handlooms and tea in this series,” said Anirudh Goswami of Borbhag Foundation.

The series was formally launched in a small function held at the premises of the KC Digital, Rajgrah Road on the eve of the 75th celebration of India’s Independence.

