Guwahati: Two more persons succumbed to Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in the past 24 hours in Assam, while another fresh case of the vector-borne disease was reported in the state on Saturday, a report released by the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, said.

Both the deaths were reported from lower Assam’s Bongaigaon district. With this, the death toll due to JE has climbed to 72 in the state, since the outbreak of the disease on July 1.

On the other hand, upper Assam’s Golaghat district reported the lone case during the day, pushing the tally to 361 in less than 45 days.

All the 35 districts of Assam have formed a District Rapid Response team on Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and JE.

The NHM has also issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and a series of guidelines to curb and control the spread of fatal disease.

Moreover, the state health department has been carrying out fogging operations throughout the state and health workers are conducting massive awareness campaigns, especially in the rural areas, in a bid to combat the disease.

JE, which is transmitted by infected mosquitoes, mainly during the monsoon season, claimed at least 40 lives in Assam in 2021.

