Guwahati: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday seized a huge amount of unaccountable cash from the possession of a person at the Guwahati railway station.

Based on a tip-off, personnel of the GRP with the help of sniffer dogs, seized Rs 22 lakh in cash from the person, identified as Sanjesh Kumar Singh, hailing from Bihar, while he was travelling in the New Delhi-bound 12423 Rajdhani Express.

Singh reportedly boarded the train at Nagaland’s Dimapur Railway Station and was travelling to Barauni in Bihar.

During interrogation, Singh could not produce any legal documents pertaining to the cash. The police have deemed it to be black money and are currently interrogating the accused.

Speaking to EastMojo, the officer in charge of GRP, Guwahati Prasenjit Das, said, “Based on the information, our team searched the 12423-Rajdhani Express at platform 1 at around 7 am and recovered the cash from the possession of Singh, who is a resident of Bihar. He boarded the train at Dimapur and was travelling to Bihar’s Barauni. He could not produce any documents for such a big amount. He is currently being interrogated at the GRP station and legal action will be initiated against him.”

On February 15 earlier this year, the railway police seized unaccountable cash amounting to Rs 1.49 crore from the possession of three persons, while they were about to board the New Delhi-bound Tejas Express.

The trio reportedly came to the city from Arunachal Pradesh with the cash, and stayed in a hotel in the city for a night, before starting their onward journey the next morning.

During interrogation, the trio could not produce any legal documents pertaining to the cash. The police later arrested the trio Abhishek Sharma (27) and Umesh Chand Sharma (52), both hailing from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and Pawan Kumar (25), a resident of New Delhi.

They were booked under sections 120B (Criminal conspiracy), 417 (Cheating), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 379 (Theft) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

