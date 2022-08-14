Assam logs 126 new Covid cases, one death

Guwahati: Assam has registered over 17 percent fall in fresh COVID-19 cases with 126 more people testing positive for the infection and one more person losing his life due to the infection, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

The state’s positivity rate, however, increased to 2.97 per cent as 4,238 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, the daily media bulletin said.

Assam had recorded 152 cases and 2.78 per cent positivity rate against the testing of 5,512 samples on Friday.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises the Guwahati city, reported 32 fresh cases against 19 infections on the previous day. It has recorded a total of 1,59,561 infections so far.

Cachar district reported 16 new COVID-19 patients, followed by 15 in Dibrugarh and seven each in Goalpara and Karbi Anglong, the bulletin said.

Currently, the state has a total of 3,445 active COVID-19 cases.

During the last 24 hours, Assam recorded one death in Golaghat district due to COVID-19, the NHM bulletin said.

The total number deaths of COVID-19 infected people stands at 8,025, including 1,347 with co-morbidities as stated by NHM earlier.

With 7,42,804 total COVID-19 positive cases in Assam, the overall positivity rate stands at 2.6 per cent against total testing of 2,86,17,331 samples so far.

The NHM said that the number of recoveries dipped by almost 87 per cent to 39 persons on Saturday from 290 people on Friday.

A total of 7,31,332 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19.

The NHM said a total of 4,93,05,331 doses of vaccines have been administered. This includes 2,46,87,108 first doses, 2,18,82,082 second doses and 27,36,141 precaution doses.

